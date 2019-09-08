Weihnachten und Silvester auf Mallorca

Über die Aktivität Wander through back alleys and uncover hidden shops that have stood for centuries selling local, handcrafted goods Shop for handmade souvenirs to take back home, such as authentic Mallorcan pearls, wicker products and pretty pottery Meet and support local entrepreneurs and artisans who are single-handedly keeping the old handicraft traditions of the island alive Snack on a much loved local sandwich, known as a llonguet. Mallorca boasts an enviable handicraft culture that has endured thanks to the proud local craftsmen and women that keep the old craft-making traditions alive.



On your shopping tour, we’ll visit a number of stores that have been around for over 100 years, many of which are still family-owned and operated and specialise in unique goods made right here in Mallorca. Our first stop will be in the atmospheric Jewish neighbourhood, where we will visit a pearl shop and learn why Mallorcan pearls are so popular. Our discovery of local products continues with a stop to appreciate the many varieties of traditional baskets and other delightful wicker products that are all made locally. As we stroll through the narrow old streets we will arrive at a footwear store to learn about the different types of shoes of the Balearic Islands, their history and their traditional use. From there we’ll visit a pottery shop where you will discover the pots, pans, casseroles, fruit platters, hot pots, oil bottles, jars, jugs, and ladles, all made with earth in the charming village of Pòrtol, at a factory that has been run by the same family for five generations.



A journey through the most famous products of Mallorca would not be complete without a food experience! We will stop at one of the oldest bakeries in town where you will taste the famous llonguet, the Mallorcan sandwich made with sobrassada or cheese. After our Made in Mallorca tour ends, don’t forget to ask your local guide for tips on which restaurants to visit and which secret local spots to discover. Please note that this itinerary is subject to change. As most of the shops we visit are small, family-owned businesses, they sometimes unexpectedly close or alter their hours for the day. In such a case, we'll visit other nearby shops or attractions that still keep with the theme and essence of the tour.







