Weihnachten und Silvester auf Mallorca

Angebot erstellt: Sonntag, 8. September 2019
Abreise: Dienstag, 24. Dezember 2019
Beschreibung:

Weihnachten und Silvester auf Mallorca! Genießen Sie einen Shoppingtag mit Guide, der Sie zu den schönsten Plätzen führt, und acht Nächte im Hotel Valparaíso mit seinem berühmten Ausblick, erstklassigen Wellnesseinrichtungen und einer luxuriösen Weihnachtsgala (Spa-Angebote und Weihnachtsessen sind nicht im Preis inbegriffen).
Themen: Familie Gourmet Mallorca Relax Geh Lokal
Diese Idee beinhaltet
  • Ziele 1
  • Übernachtungen 8
  • Transporte 2
  • Unterkünfte 1
  • AKTIVITÄTEN 1
Ab

876 €

pro Person (ungefährer Preis)
Bezogen auf 2 erwachsene
Auswählen & anpassen

Ihr Tagesablauf

24/12/2019ECONOMY
Zürich
Palma de Mallorca
Schweiz
Zurich / 17:25
Swiss International Air Lines LX 1956 Swiss International Air Lines
6h 15min 1 Zwischenstopp - Barcelona El Prat (3h 40min)
Spanien
23:40 Son Sant Joan, Mallorca
24/12/2019 01/01/2020

Palma de Mallorca
Über die Stadt

Palma de Mallorca is the island's only true city. A city on the island of Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands off the Spanish east coast. The city has become a destination in its own right, rather than simply a stop-over for package holidaymakers en route to the island's many beach resorts, thanks to its increasingly cosmopolitan atmosphere, its avant-garde galleries and museums, a thriving cultural scene and an ever-growing number of chic boutiques, trendy bars, nightclubs and restaurants. Palma de Mallorca is a wonderful place to visit. It has a rich architectural variety as the city has many different styles all merged with one another. The vestiges of Arabs and Jews, the Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture of its churches, convents and manor homes, in addition to its complete infrastructure of cultural places of interest, make Palma a unique cultural destination. Don't miss the opportunity to walk on the narrow streets, take a good look at the interior yards and raise your head to see the great architecture on the heights of the different buildings where Gaudi and his disciples left their marks. The city's heritage is a faithful reflection of the peoples and cultures that have passed through the island down the ages. As a versatile, cosmopolitan beachfront city, Balearic’s capital of Palma has something for everyone.

Mehr Info

Valparaiso Palace & Spa

89%
  • Bei 3,6 km vom Zentrum entfernt
  • Francisco vidal sureda, 23, Palma de mallorca 07015
Das Gpro Valparaiso Palace Hotel ist ein sinnbildliches Hotel in der Stadt Palma, nur 12 Kilometer vom internationalen Flughafen entfernt, mit einer spektakulären Aussicht auf die Bucht. Es verfügt über 174 geräumige und elegante Zimmer, zwei Restaur...
Mehr Info

  • DOBLE/TWIN (2 PERS) (1)

  • NUR ZIMMER

  • 8 Übernachtungen

1 Aktivitäten
image

Made In Mallorca Shopping Tour

Tag 3 - In English
Wander through back alleys and uncover hidden shops that have stood for centuries selling local, handcrafted goods Shop for handmade souvenirs to take back home, such as authentic Mallorcan pearls, wicker products and pretty pottery Meet and support local entrepreneurs and artisans who are single-handedly keeping the old handicraft traditions of the island alive Snack on a much loved local sandwich, known as a llonguet. Mallorca boasts an enviable handicraft culture that has endured thanks to the proud local craftsmen and women that keep the old craft-making traditions alive.

On your shopping tour, we’ll visit a number of stores that have been around for over 100 years, many of which are still family-owned and operated and specialise in unique goods made right here in Mallorca. Our first stop will be in the atmospheric Jewish neighbourhood, where we will visit a pearl shop and learn why Mallorcan pearls are so popular. Our discovery of local products continues with a stop to appreciate the many varieties of traditional baskets and other delightful wicker products that are all made locally. As we stroll through the narrow old streets we will arrive at a footwear store to learn about the different types of shoes of the Balearic Islands, their history and their traditional use. From there we’ll visit a pottery shop where you will discover the pots, pans, casseroles, fruit platters, hot pots, oil bottles, jars, jugs, and ladles, all made with earth in the charming village of Pòrtol, at a factory that has been run by the same family for five generations.

A journey through the most famous products of Mallorca would not be complete without a food experience! We will stop at one of the oldest bakeries in town where you will taste the famous llonguet, the Mallorcan sandwich made with sobrassada or cheese. After our Made in Mallorca tour ends, don’t forget to ask your local guide for tips on which restaurants to visit and which secret local spots to discover. Please note that this itinerary is subject to change. As most of the shops we visit are small, family-owned businesses, they sometimes unexpectedly close or alter their hours for the day. In such a case, we'll visit other nearby shops or attractions that still keep with the theme and essence of the tour.


\nRedeem information
Voucher type: Printed
Printed Voucher. Print and bring the voucher to enjoy the activity.

Location
Start point:
Plaza de Sant Francesc - 07001 - palma - ES
In front of the church.

End point: Same as the starting point

Schedule
Opening dates
10:00 - 13:00

Closing dates
Saturday/Sunday

Duration: 3 Hours

Guide options
Guide type: Guide\n
Mehr Info
01/01/2020ECONOMY
Palma de Mallorca
Zürich
Spanien
Son Sant Joan, Mallorca / 12:25
Air Europa UX 6048 Air Europa
4h 50min 1 Zwischenstopp - Barajas (1h 10min)
Schweiz
17:15 Zurich

