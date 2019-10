Enjoy a hassle-free bike rental experience where your bike comes to you at your hotel on Mallorca's eastern coast at the time of your choosing. Experience Mallorca’s excellent weather and fresh air while you explore the island from the saddle.Choose a mountain bike for off-road riding or exploring nature, or opt for an electric bike for an easy ride. Explore towns like Artà, Capdepera, and Cala Millor with a classic city bike. Whatever rental option you choose, your latest generation, well-maintained bike will come with a helmet, map, bike lock, and insurance. Additional equipment, including a child seat, bike trailer, shoes, pedals, or a GPS are available to rent for an extra fee.After your cycling adventure, pedal back to your hotel where your rented bike will be picked up again, so you don't have to worry about dropping it off.

